Police seek community assistance to find missing teen

Nelson Mandela Bay police have asked the community’s assistance in locating a teenager that was reported missing on Wednesday.

Aphelele Khanya, 15, was last seen when she left her Algoa Park home on her way to school at Newton Technical High School in Newton Park.

Her mother was notified that she did not attend school. Furthermore, according to the school, she was also absent the two days before that.

The girl never returned home on Wednesday.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit (FCS) were notified and have asked anyone with information about Aphelele’s whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant Thabang Shilajoe on 071-475-2310.

HeraldLIVE