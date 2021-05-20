Nelson Mandela University student landlords sitting with unpaid rent

Accommodation owners forced to cough up for running expenses while waiting months for university system to pay out

Hundreds of property owners renting out accommodation to Nelson Mandela University students have gone unpaid for months while still forking out cash for amenities such as cleaning, electricity, security and Wi-Fi.



The university only started the first payment run of the year last week, with hundreds of owners still waiting for March, April and May payments...

