News

Nelson Mandela University student landlords sitting with unpaid rent

Accommodation owners forced to cough up for running expenses while waiting months for university system to pay out

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley - 20 May 2021

Hundreds of property owners renting out accommodation to Nelson Mandela University students have gone unpaid for months while still forking out cash for amenities such as cleaning, electricity, security and Wi-Fi.

The university only started the first payment run of the year last week, with hundreds of owners still waiting for March, April and May payments...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Something about SR20s keeps Kariega drag racer coming back for more
Snake king grins and bags it

Most Read

X