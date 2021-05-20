Mixed feelings on suspending school sport

Widespread disappointment at move, but also appreciation of need to fight Covid-19

Nelson Mandela Bay schools had mixed opinions on the department of education’s decision to suspend all contact sports with immediate effect.



The council of education ministers (CEM) suspended all contact sport at schools on Wednesday after cases of Covid-19 were reported in the final week of the first term, with numbers continuing to rise in the second term. ..

