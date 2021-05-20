Mixed feelings on suspending school sport
Widespread disappointment at move, but also appreciation of need to fight Covid-19
Nelson Mandela Bay schools had mixed opinions on the department of education’s decision to suspend all contact sports with immediate effect.
The council of education ministers (CEM) suspended all contact sport at schools on Wednesday after cases of Covid-19 were reported in the final week of the first term, with numbers continuing to rise in the second term. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.