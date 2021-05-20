Many pupil-teacher sex cases not reported by principals, SAHRC told

There were a number of reasons why principals did not report cases of sexual relations between teachers and pupils to the education department.

These include the principals' fear of victimisation by perpetrators and unwillingness by pupils to report these relationships.

This was a submission made by Mashudu Ramulumo of the SA Principals' Association at a SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing in Limpopo on bullying, corporal punishment and sex between educators and pupils in schools in the province.

Ramulumo admitted to the allegation that principals were not reporting sexual relations between teachers and pupils.

“Yes, it is true. So many cases are not reported. Some principals do not have the right skills to compile a case to report to the department,” he said.

He said some principals feared victimisation by the teachers involved. “Only those who are bold enough to implement policy are the ones who come forward and report.”