Kariega police station phone lines down this weekend

Phone lines at the Kariega police station will be down this weekend due to scheduled maintenance and upgrades to the telephone system.

The lines are expected to be down from Friday to Monday.

The police asked for the residents' patience and said all emergency calls could be made on 082-301-7804.

Alternatively, the 10111 centre may be contacted.

However, police would be on duty at the station throughout the weekend.

HeraldLIVE