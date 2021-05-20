Jeffreys Bay murder accused freed on R5,000 bail
After 84 days in custody, murder accused Donovan Wolf, of Jeffreys Bay, has finally been released on bail.
Eastern Cape deputy judge-president David van Zyl found no evidence to suggest that Wolf, 31, had premeditated or planned to kill Clyde Stuurman in February...
