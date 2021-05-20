Girl, 4, allegedly raped and strangled to death in North West

“She woke up in the morning and realised that the girl was missing. As a result, she went to her residential place to look for the girl, but did not find her.”

She then filed a missing person's report with Kgomotso police and a search ensued for the little girl.

Funani confirmed that a day later, the girl's clothes and her naked body were discovered in the bushes.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the young girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death.”

No arrests have been made yet. Acting North West top cop Maj-Gen Dintletse Molefe urged Kgomotso residents to work with the police to ensure that the perpetrator is arrested.

TimesLIVE