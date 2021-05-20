News

ANC powers ahead in by-elections

Ruling party bags three new wards and retains New Brighton; PA grows at DA’s expense in Eldorado Park

PREMIUM
Yolanda Palezweni Digital Reporter 20 May 2021

With the 2021 municipal elections just five months away, the ANC and Patriotic Alliance (PA) emerged as the biggest winners in Wednesday’s by-elections — while the DA continued its downward electoral support trajectory, losing four wards nationally.

The DA has been getting a bloodied nose from voters, with the PA toppling the party from two wards in Johannesburg while the ANC retained control of 27 wards, won three new ones and lost one...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Something about SR20s keeps Kariega drag racer coming back for more
Snake king grins and bags it

Most Read

X