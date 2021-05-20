ANC powers ahead in by-elections

Ruling party bags three new wards and retains New Brighton; PA grows at DA’s expense in Eldorado Park

With the 2021 municipal elections just five months away, the ANC and Patriotic Alliance (PA) emerged as the biggest winners in Wednesday’s by-elections — while the DA continued its downward electoral support trajectory, losing four wards nationally.



The DA has been getting a bloodied nose from voters, with the PA toppling the party from two wards in Johannesburg while the ANC retained control of 27 wards, won three new ones and lost one...

