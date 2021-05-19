Small towns suffering as drought tightens grip
More than a year ago, Graaff-Reinet residents were marvelling at the sight of waters rising in the Nqweba Dam. Today, it is nearly empty.
Once more, the Karoo town is dependent on boreholes as the crippling drought has reduced the main supply damn to 8.25% capacity, with the extraction of water discontinued because of its poor quality...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.