Small towns suffering as drought tightens grip

PREMIUM

More than a year ago, Graaff-Reinet residents were marvelling at the sight of waters rising in the Nqweba Dam. Today, it is nearly empty.



Once more, the Karoo town is dependent on boreholes as the crippling drought has reduced the main supply damn to 8.25% capacity, with the extraction of water discontinued because of its poor quality...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.