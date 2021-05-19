Mother of Zandspruit mob justice victim says her son was a ‘good’ child

Patricia Seapi, the mother of one of the men who were killed in a mob justice attack in Zandspruit early on Wednesday, said her son was a “good” child at home.

“I do not know why he was killed. They should have approached me [if they suspected him] and told me what [they thought] he did and I would have paid for whatever he had stolen [if he was guilty],” said Seapi.

Four men were killed and five others critically injured in the incident at around 2am.

Seapi said she had learnt of her son Abel’s death when she was at work on Wednesday morning.

“I was brought here to identify him. I am not happy about what happened.”

She called on the police to arrest those who killed her 23-year-old son.