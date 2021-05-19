Gino Fabbri perks up by roasting beans

Bay funnyman launches own musically-charged coffee range

PREMIUM

As a comedian he is used to roasting others and being roasted on stage, but now Bay funnyman Gino Fabbri is taking his love for latte to the next level by roasting his own beans.



The Centrestage musician will launch his Gino Caffè range of beans on Friday...

