Family of missing Somerset East woman, 27, asking for public’s help

The family of a Somerset East woman has asked for the public’s assistance to locate her.

Lelethu Makabane, 27, was wearing a maroon top and grey pants when she was last seen at her father’s home in Somerset East on Sunday.

According to her sister, Lerato Siyaya, Makabane gave no indication she was leaving or where she would be going.

She simply disappeared without notifying anyone.

“She is also on medication for a severe mental disorder and we are very concerned for her safety,” Siyaya said.

She said security footage from a petrol station in Cookhouse showed Makabane get into a bakkie on Sunday, which drove in the direction of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Makabane has family in Gqeberha, but according to Siyaya they have not had any contact with her .

The family requested that anyone with information about Makabane’s whereabouts contact their nearest police station or call the family on 061-734-8962.

