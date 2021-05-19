Dead serious: ‘Special’ few to get last North End graves

PREMIUM

Unless you are a former mayor, an ex-councillor, or a high-profile leader deemed to have made a significant contribution to society, you can forget about being buried at Gqeberha’s North End Cemetery.



In a move that could wake the dead, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga and his committee agreed that the 43 remaining plots should be reserved for a “special” few...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.