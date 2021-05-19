Breaking down the high price of fuel in SA

Petrol users across SA are paying about R5 a litre more for fuel in May 2021, compared to May 2020. These increases come off the back of significant fuel price increases throughout the first few months of the year, which saw record prices in April.

Though fuel prices dipped a little in May, they remain high, affecting all sectors of the economy. Filling a 50-litre tank with petrol in SA costs just more than R250 more in May 2021 than it did in May 2020.

In May 2020, a litre of 93 Octane Petrol inland cost R12.22, while a litre of 95 Octane Petrol at coastal prices cost R11.52. These same fuels in May 2021 cost R17.01 a litre and R16.51 a litre respectively. This represents a 39% increase in 93 Octane inland from 2020 prices, and a 43% increase for 95 Octane at the coast.

SA's fuel price is comprised of many different elements, some of which make fuel in the country more expensive than in neighbouring countries to which South Africa exports. To understand the different elements which comprise a litre of petrol locally, the Automobile Association (AA) publishes an annual fuel price breakdown to give consumers a snapshot of the composition of a litre of petrol inland and at the coast.

The figures are based on 93 Octane fuel (inland) and 95 Octane (coastal).