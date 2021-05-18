Teen to be charged with perjury after accusing dad of rape

Young mother tells court she lied to get revenge on controlling father

A teenage girl faces a charge of perjury after being discredited by the high court in Gqeberha for lying under oath when she accused her father of rape and sexual assault.



The young Kariega mother of a one-month-old baby boy said on Tuesday that while she understood there would be consequences for eventually telling the truth two years down the line, she had not realised she could end up in jail for it...

