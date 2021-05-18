Stolen items and drugs seized in Port Alfred

When Port Alfred police responded to a tip-off that stolen items were being sold from a house in Nemato on Monday night, they also stumbled across several bags containing crystal meth (tik) and cocaine, weighing more than 90g and 7g, respectively.

An 18-year-old man was arrested as members of the Port Alfred K9 and crime intelligence units confiscated electronic equipment, including a flat-screen TV, laptops, cellphones, a grass cutter and a jewellery box containing antique jewellery.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the items seized were believed to have been stolen in housebreakings and thefts.

“Several bags of tik and cocaine were also seized,” Govender said.

She said the man was arrested for the possession of stolen goods and drugs.

He is expected to appear in the town’s magistrate’s court later this week.

“Investigators are now trying to establish the owners of the recovered property.

“People are urged to keep a record of all their serialised items, as this assists investigators in locating the owners,” Govender said.

HeraldLIVE