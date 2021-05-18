First Nelson Mandela Bay senior citizens get the jab at Provincial Hospital

PREMIUM

When the opportunity to be vaccinated eventually came, Gqeberha’s Lungiswa Somyalo, who contracted Covid-19 in June, wanted to be at the front of the queue.



The 71-year-old was one of 100 senior citizens to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital on Monday as SA implemented phase 2 of its vaccination programme...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.