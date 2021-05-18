Shopkeeper shot dead in Bethelsdorp

Charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery are under investigation after a shopkeeper was gunned down in Bethelsdorp on Monday.

Gqeberha police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Sulayman Adi Adda, 30, was serving customers through the locked gate of a shop in William Slammert Drive shortly after 8pm when three armed suspects appeared.

Janse van Rensburg said Adda was shot multiple times through the locked gate, while a 40-year-old employee was shot in the knee.

The three suspects managed to gain access to the shop and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

No arrests have been made.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact Bethelsdorp police station’s Warrant Officer Prinsloo Steynsburg on 082-442-1633.

HeraldLIVE