‘Satan Defenders’ pair plead not guilty to attempted murder of baby
Alleged gangsters charged with shooting dead man in family home and bid to kill three others, including four-month-old boy
They call themselves the “Satan Defenders” and are charged with the attempted murder of a four-month-old baby, found covered in blood after a man was shot dead inside the family home.
On Monday, Morne Featherstone, 20, and Charl White, 22, pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder, one of murder, two counts of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and two counts each for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.