‘Satan Defenders’ pair plead not guilty to attempted murder of baby

Alleged gangsters charged with shooting dead man in family home and bid to kill three others, including four-month-old boy

PREMIUM

They call themselves the “Satan Defenders” and are charged with the attempted murder of a four-month-old baby, found covered in blood after a man was shot dead inside the family home.



On Monday, Morne Featherstone, 20, and Charl White, 22, pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder, one of murder, two counts of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and two counts each for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.