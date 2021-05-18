Road accidents spark renewed concern over roaming cattle

The long-standing issue of roaming livestock in Nelson Mandela Bay was highlighted again earlier in May when two men were injured after crashing their vehicle into a bull and a cow had to be euthanised after a separate accident the same day.



Animal Anti-Cruelty League inspector Beverley Rademeyer said roaming livestock without herdsmen was an ongoing problem in the metro, with the owners seldom taking responsibility for the animals or the damage they caused. ..

