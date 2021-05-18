Road accidents spark renewed concern over roaming cattle
The long-standing issue of roaming livestock in Nelson Mandela Bay was highlighted again earlier in May when two men were injured after crashing their vehicle into a bull and a cow had to be euthanised after a separate accident the same day.
Animal Anti-Cruelty League inspector Beverley Rademeyer said roaming livestock without herdsmen was an ongoing problem in the metro, with the owners seldom taking responsibility for the animals or the damage they caused. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.