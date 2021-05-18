Mantis Collection tasked with developing Baakens Valley plan
The Mantis Collection has been appointed to develop a business restoration plan for the Baakens Valley.
The announcement was made by Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber acting chief executive Prince Matonsi. ..
