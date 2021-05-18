Covid-19 infections increasing in Bay

Bhanga said there were 12 patients admitted in private hospitals and six in public hospitals, with a total of three deaths recorded in the last two weeks.

“There is a threat of a possible third wave and we need residents to work with all of us to avert this from happening.

“The numbers are going in the wrong direction.

“We have learnt with concern that there were 13 new positive cases in the last 24 hours in our city.

“The cases seem to fluctuate for now between eight and 30 cases daily, but the department of health tells us there is an increase in cases daily.

“The private hospitals reported during the meeting that they have noted an increase in hospital admissions too,” Bhanga said.

Disaster management chair Shane Brown said law enforcement officers had noticed residents walking around and gathered in groups without wearing masks.

“We are really worried that people seem to have stopped wearing their masks.

“Our law enforcement agencies will intensify law enforcement in this area.

“We cannot afford to have a third wave.

“That is why we are urging residents to remember that Covid-19 is not over.

“More importantly, we are calling on all residents who are 60 years and above to register and have the vaccination.

“Getting vaccinated is really the only way we can get some kind of normalcy back in our lives.”

Residents who are 60 and older can register on the Covid-19 WhatsApp number by sending “REGISTER” to 0600123456.

Residents can also register by SMS by dialling *134*832*

If any issues arise while registering, the Covid-19 hotline is 0800-029-999.

HeraldLIVE