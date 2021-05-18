Court told suspect tried to get rid of weapon while fleeing

PREMIUM

A police officer who was patrolling the Bloemendal area shortly after a suspected member of the Satan Defenders gang allegedly shot dead a rival gangster described in court on Tuesday how he fired a warning shot after seeing the man he was pursuing tossing a firearm away.



Testifying on behalf of the state, Sergeant Jacques Jezive said he and his partner were on patrol in the area on July 8 2018, when they heard gunshots. ..

