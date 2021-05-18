ANC clears Mabuyane in University of Fort Hare registration scandal

The Eastern Cape ANC provincial integrity commission (PIC) has cleared premier Oscar Mabuyane in the University of Fort Hare registration scandal.

This was announced by Mabuyane’s office on Tuesday, with his spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, saying the premier had voluntarily subjected himself to the PIC.

Mabuyane was deregistered from continuing with his public administration master’s degree for not meeting the minimum admission requirements.

The decision was also linked to Edwin Ijeoma, a former professor for public sector economics at the university, who recently had his citizenship revoked.

In a statement, Sicwetsha said: “The PIC had looked into the matter, it is of the view that based on the information before it, there is no unethical or fraud-related conduct on Mr Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane’s part of that, as a result, the PIC recommends that his name be cleared.”

Mabuyane has welcomed the report.

He said previously he was considering taking the decision to deregister him under judicial review.

ANC provincial spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela said: “We appreciate Mabuyane for adhering to the resolutions of the ANC to subject himself [to the PIC] even before being told by the party to do so.

“We urge other comrades who are facing such allegations or any other to consider doing the same.”

HeraldLIVE