Rape suspect nabbed within 30 minutes of attack

While conducting roadblocks at the weekend, Nelson Mandela Bay metro police arrested a rape suspect within 30 minutes of the alleged attack in Booysen Park.

Acting metro police commissioner Andrew Moses said a team in Booysen Park Drive saw a man running past the roadblock, chased by men armed with knives, on Sunday morning.

After being alerted that the man was a suspected rapist, metro police officers joined the pursuit.

Moses said the 42-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested.

“We took him into custody and when the suspect was taken back to the Vastrap area, where he had fled from, the 32-year-old victim positively identified him as the [alleged] perpetrator.

“Tensions ran high as the community gathered … [They] gained entry to the suspect’s shack and ransacked the place,” Moses said.

He said the suspect was detained at the Bethelsdorp police station.

Moses commended the arresting officer, Constable Jason Simmonds, and his supervisor, Sergeant Isaac Blignaut, for their quick reaction.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspect was facing a charge of rape and was expected to appear in court later this week.

