Phase 2 of vaccine rollout: here are five important things you should know

More than two million have registered, but no walk-ins right now

More than 2.1 million people had registered for vaccination by Sunday. More than one million of these were citizens over the age of 60.

The minister called for more citizens to register as walk-ins will not be allowed at vaccination sites in the early stages of vaccination.

“The programme has been designed to avoid long queues and that is why we’d like people to go on the basis of a message inviting them to go for vaccination,” said the minister.

Senior citizens will be vaccinated in their care home facilities

Mkhize said elderly citizens living in old age homes will be registered and vaccinated at the facilities. The department aims to inoculate more than 7,000 senior citizens living in more than 102 old age homes by the end of the week.

“The 50,000 citizens documented in old age homes will be completed by the end of May. The provinces will detail their outreach plans over the course of this week.”