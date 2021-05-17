Hard work pays off with successful market day
Residents exchange tokens earned for household goods, clothing and food
Household products, toys, plants, clothing and food were some of the items residents of an informal settlement adjacent to Windvogel could buy during a market day at the weekend, using tokens they had earned by performing various activities in the community.
The Move One Million (M1M) movement adopted the informal settlement late last year with the aim to help residents become self-sustainable...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.