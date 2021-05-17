Hard work pays off with successful market day

Residents exchange tokens earned for household goods, clothing and food

Household products, toys, plants, clothing and food were some of the items residents of an informal settlement adjacent to Windvogel could buy during a market day at the weekend, using tokens they had earned by performing various activities in the community.



The Move One Million (M1M) movement adopted the informal settlement late last year with the aim to help residents become self-sustainable...

