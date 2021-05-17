Harbour Master’s Jurgen wins ‘imifino’ cooking competition

The Baakens Valley’s “singing chef” Jurgen Ellis won the amaranth cooking competition organised by African Indigenous Produce in April.



Nelson Mandela Bay chefs were invited to explore delicious recipes made with amaranth leaves, also known as imifino, morogo or wild spinach...

