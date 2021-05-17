Grey and Wynberg postpone rugby clash as Covid-19 precaution

Grey High School has postponed its rugby fixture against Wynberg High School, which was to have taken place this weekend in Gqeberha, after several positive Covid-19 cases at the school.

A staff member and four pupils at Grey tested positive for the virus recently.

In a letter to Grey parents on Monday, rector Christian Erasmus said interschool sport was under the spotlight.

The ministers of sport and basic education were due to review this activity, and in some parts of SA schools had already begun suspending it, he said.

“While we do not believe that it is in the best interests of our boys to stop these activities altogether, it is necessary to review whether some of our fixtures are suitable in the current circumstances.

“As we have placed a number of boys in precautionary quarantine, many of our teams will be affected.

“For this reason, along with the risks of long-distance interprovincial travel, coupled with the possibility of minister of basic education [Angie Motshekga] suspending school sport, we, together with Wynberg, have agreed to postpone this weekend’s fixtures.”

Erasmus said while the third wave of the virus appeared to be gaining traction, protocols were in place at the school and were working effectively.

Grey had also postponed the annual Queen’s College derby last weekend as a precautionary measure after a Grey staff member, who had assisted some of the boys before their matches against St Andrew’s on May 8, tested positive.

“All these boys were immediately informed and went into quarantine.

“They have not been back to school and are only due to return on Wednesday.”

Erasmus said besides this, four Grey High boys had recently tested positive for the virus.

“On Friday May 7, one of our Grade 11s and his family tested positive.

“His contacts were immediately identified and quarantined, and we have no reason to believe that there has been any spread.

“On May 12, another boy reported ill and was sent for a Covid test.

“As a precaution, we placed a number of boys in quarantine.

“His test was subsequently positive.

“This weekend, we received confirmation that two of those boys who were in quarantine tested positive.

“They were already isolated.”

He said while the risk was low, they had erred on the side of safety and cast the net wider by asking a larger number of boys to quarantine as a precaution.

“We have no reason to believe that sport was the source of any infection,” Erasmus said.

“Nevertheless, it has unfortunately further fuelled the impression that there is a wide outbreak.”

