Getting the Covid-19 jab doesn’t guarantee 100% immunity from the virus, warns Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has warned South Africans that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine does not guarantee complete immunity from the coronavirus.

“The vaccine will protect you from getting severe Covid-19 disease or dying from Covid-19. However, no vaccine works 100% and we also still do not know whether vaccination prevents transmission of the coronavirus,” Mkhize said.

“It is therefore still important to follow the standard Covid-19 safety precautions to protect yourself and those around you,” he said.

Mkhize was speaking on Sunday ahead of the rollout of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination plan which will see citizens above the age of 60 inoculated.

He said the country was ready for the rollout.

Mkhize warned that the vaccinations may come with mild side-effects.

“Many people have mild symptoms after vaccination. These include flu-like symptoms like mild fever, headache and tiredness, as well as redness, swelling and pain at the injection site,” said Mkhize.