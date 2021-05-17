News

BREAKING | Eastern Cape family axe murderer gets 6 life sentences

By Ziyanda Zweni - 17 May 2021
Nowa Makula
Nowa Makula, the man convicted of killing his girlfriend and five children in their home, has been sentenced to six life terms.

Makula, 32, was sentenced in the Elliotdale regional court on Monday.

The Zimbabwean national admitted he killed the family including his children in Sidabekweni village in Elloitdale last year in November.

Relatives and supporters ululated outside the court after proceedings.

