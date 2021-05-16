Two men killed in separate incidents at the weekend
The bodies of two men were found in separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in the first incident on Saturday morning, Walmer police found the body of man lying in Qongqotwane Street, Walmer township. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.