News

Uptick in East Cape Covid-19 cases

Numbers creeping up slowly, but phase two of vaccination campaign due to begin soon

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley - 14 May 2021

Phase two of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout kicks off on Monday.

The province’s rolling seven-day average, which is used globally to determine the spread of the virus as cases fluctuate from day to day, has also increased from 19 on May 5 to 28 on May 11...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Snake king grins and bags it
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...

Most Read

X