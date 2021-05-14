Uptick in East Cape Covid-19 cases

Numbers creeping up slowly, but phase two of vaccination campaign due to begin soon

PREMIUM

Phase two of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout kicks off on Monday.



The province’s rolling seven-day average, which is used globally to determine the spread of the virus as cases fluctuate from day to day, has also increased from 19 on May 5 to 28 on May 11...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.