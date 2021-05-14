Nelson Mandela Bay SMMEs demand appointment letters
There seems to be no end in sight to the stalemate between construction companies who want to build RDP houses and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Angry contractors picketed outside the Gqeberha City Hall on Thursday, demanding appointment letters they said they had been promised by the first week of May...
