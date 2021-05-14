Information regulator consulting lawyers over new WhatsApp policy

The Information Regulator SA is seeking legal advice after writing to WhatsApp LLC to ask it to revise the privacy policy in SA to the standard used in the EU — and receiving no response.

The regulator is an independent body established in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act.

On May 15, WhatsApp will require users to accept new terms and conditions for using the app.

Despite earlier correspondence, the regulator said it had received no agreement from WhatsApp. According to a statement on Thursday, the regulator was briefing attorneys to prepare an opinion on the way forward in terms of litigation.

“We are obligated as the regulator to ensure the protection of personal information of all SA citizens and monitor compliance of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) by responsible parties. We therefore will take this matter further and seek legal opinions and press for collaborated efforts,” said the regulator's chair, advocate Pansy Tlakula.

In the statement, the regulator said Popia has a privacy regime very similar to the EU regime, and therefore believes that WhatsApp should adopt the EU policy in SA — and in other countries in the global south that had similar regimes.