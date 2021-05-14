Drowning-tragedy drain finally repaired
Municipal staff step in after The Herald report on legal battle over six-year-old Jos-Lynn Olifant’s death
It took a child’s death and front-page article — but the manhole in Kariega where little Jos-Lynn Olifant drowned nearly seven years ago, has finally been fixed.
On Thursday, however, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality roads and storm water directorate senior superintendent Nokonwaba April told the high court in Gqeberha that no complaints had been lodged prior to the incident which might of prevented the tragedy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.