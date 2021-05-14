Drowning-tragedy drain finally repaired

Municipal staff step in after The Herald report on legal battle over six-year-old Jos-Lynn Olifant’s death

PREMIUM

It took a child’s death and front-page article — but the manhole in Kariega where little Jos-Lynn Olifant drowned nearly seven years ago, has finally been fixed.



On Thursday, however, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality roads and storm water directorate senior superintendent Nokonwaba April told the high court in Gqeberha that no complaints had been lodged prior to the incident which might of prevented the tragedy. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.