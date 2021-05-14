CPF intervene to prevent mob justice attack in Stutterheim

Members of the Community Policing Forum in Mlungisi Township, Stutterheim, took swift action to defuse a potentially violent situation on Wednesday, after community members threatened an elderly woman for allegedly harbouring a criminal.

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said about 500 residents had gathered at the woman’s house, threatening her with violence if she did not hand over her son.

He was allegedly involved in criminal activity in the area.

“However, through quick intervention by the police and CPF members, they were able to prevent a possible vigilante attack.

“The family was removed and taken to a place of safety,” Mawisa said.

Afterwards the police and CPF engaged with the community, explaining to them the consequences of taking the law into their own hands.

Mawisa said the engagement was successful, with the community committing to work closely with police and its own sector crime forum.

The woman and her family were able to return to their home afterwards.

