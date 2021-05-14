Budding Gqeberha actress scores big in Cape Town competition
A Pearson High School pupil and aspiring actress’s star shone bright at the weekend, catching the judges’ attention at the 2021 National Acting Competition held in Cape Town.
Kalene Botha, 18, place number one in the national competition’s poetry segment and the budding actress secured herself a spot in the top eight best drama performers and a radio drama role at Bok Radio. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.