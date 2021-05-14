Budding Gqeberha actress scores big in Cape Town competition

A Pearson High School pupil and aspiring actress’s star shone bright at the weekend, catching the judges’ attention at the 2021 National Acting Competition held in Cape Town.



Kalene Botha, 18, place number one in the national competition’s poetry segment and the budding actress secured herself a spot in the top eight best drama performers and a radio drama role at Bok Radio. ..

