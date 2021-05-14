Boardwalk Mall construction will create thousands of jobs
Construction to start on R500m development
The R500m Boardwalk Mall extension and upgrade project will create thousands of jobs and be a “game-changer” in the quest to reduce unemployment and boost local tourism.
As the first sods were turned on the project in Gqeberha on Thursday, developers and invited dignitaries hailed the development as “the new market place of Nelson Mandela Bay” which would add a new dimension to the shopping experience. ..
