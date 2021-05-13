Security guards gatecrash Walmer thieves' efforts
Gatecrashing took on a whole new meaning on Wednesday when private security guards came across two “petty thieves” in Community Road, Walmer, trying to make off with a security gate.
At about 5pm, a patrol vehicle from Citywide Security thwarted the thieves plans after seeing reports on a neighbourhood social media group of suspicious activity ...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.