Not registered to vote? You can get on the roll on July 17 and 18

July 17 and 18 will be the last weekend that South Africans will be able to register to vote in October's local government election without having to go to an Electoral Commission (IEC) office.

The IEC said on Wednesday that it would be holding a national voter registration weekend in the middle of July, when all of the country's 23,146 voting stations will open from 8am to 5pm “to assist new voters to register and existing voters to check and, where necessary, update their registration details”.

The local government election is scheduled for October 27.

“Voters are reminded that for this election the 17-18 July weekend is the only general voter registration opportunity for voters to register and check their registration at their voting stations. However, ongoing voter registration will continue during working hours at local IEC offices until the proclamation of the elections.

“In addition, registered voters will still be able to amend their registration details through the 'Click, Check, Confirm' functionality on the website of the Electoral Commission,” the IEC statement read.

To register to vote, an individual must be at least 16, a South African citizen and in possession of a valid South African ID document.

“Voters are reminded that they must be registered at a voting station in the ward in which they are ordinarily resident and must provide an address or detailed description of a place of residence. However, proof of address (for example in the form of a utilities account) is not required for registration,” the IEC said.

The Electoral Commission reminded voters going to the polling stations that Covid-19 protocols must be followed. This includes wearing a mask or appropriate face covering and observing social distancing.

“The Electoral Commission urges all eligible voters — and especially first-time voters — to make use of the one-and-only registration weekend or the online portal to prepare to vote in October.

“Voters who have moved house since the last election as well as those with incorrect, incomplete or missing addresses are especially urged to update their details,” the statement read.

