Exposed cables danger to Zwide pupils
Electrical wire theft rife in the area, Mnqophiso primary school principal says
Dangerous-looking electrical cables are protruding from a ditch half-filled with water a few metres from the front gate of Mnqophiso Primary School in Zwide.
Environmental activists from Sibanye and Extinction Rebellion stumbled on the cables this week while they were planning a community cleanup of the area, which is choked with rubbish...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.