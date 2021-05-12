News

Search for missing Booysen Park man

By Raahil Sain - 12 May 2021
Anele Ntshiba, 40, of Booysen Park was last seen on April 7
NO TRACE: Anele Ntshiba, 40, of Booysen Park was last seen on April 7
Image: SUPPLIED

Police in Gqeberha are searching for a 40-year-old Booysen Park man who went missing in April.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Anele Ntshiba, from Chatty 5, left his house on April 7 at about 11.15am to collect a Sassa grant at the Korsten Post Office.

Ntshiba has not returned home. 

Anyone who has seen him or may know his whereabouts should contact Sergeant Moyikwa Manyange at the Bethelsdorp police station on 084-402-3252.

HeraldLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Snake king grins and bags it
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...

Most Read

X