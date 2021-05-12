Search for missing Booysen Park man

Police in Gqeberha are searching for a 40-year-old Booysen Park man who went missing in April.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Anele Ntshiba, from Chatty 5, left his house on April 7 at about 11.15am to collect a Sassa grant at the Korsten Post Office.

Ntshiba has not returned home.

Anyone who has seen him or may know his whereabouts should contact Sergeant Moyikwa Manyange at the Bethelsdorp police station on 084-402-3252.

HeraldLIVE