Sanzaf helps to make sure there’s enough to go around this Eid
To mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the SA National Zakah Fund (Sanzaf) has donated food parcels to impoverished Gqeberha Muslims to ensure they are able to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and break the fast with a decent meal.
The Gqeberha branch of Sanzaf on Wednesday distributed hundreds of food hampers to impoverished Muslim residents of Missionvale and surrounds for Eid, which — depending on the moon — could end on Thursday evening...
