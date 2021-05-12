News

Just over 1,500 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 12 May 2021
SA recorded 1,548 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
SA recorded 1,548 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
Image: Piyamas Dulmunsumphun/123RF

SA is on the verge of 1.6 million total Covid-19 cases, with 1,548 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that there were now 1,599,272 total infections recorded countrywide since the outbreak of the virus in March last year.

The new infections came from 26,075 tests, at a positivity rate of 5.93%.

Mkhize also reported 71 new Covid-19 related deaths. Of these, 23 were in the Free State, 16 were in Gauteng and in the Northern Cape, eight were in the Western Cape, five were in KwaZulu-Natal and three were in the Eastern Cape. There were no new fatalities in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or the North West.

This means there have been 54,896 deaths confirmed to date.

There have also been 1,519,258 recoveries recorded so far, at a recovery rate of 95%.

Mkhize said that there had been 414,372 healthcare workers vaccinated so far under the Sisonke Protocol.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Snake king grins and bags it
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...

Most Read

X