'It's been nightmares for everyone': Bheki Cele apologies for backlogs at police forensic science labs

Police minister Bheki Cele has apologised to victims of crime whose cases have been delayed by backlogs at forensic crime labs.

He said the backlog was giving police sleepless nights.

“It has been nightmares for everyone relying on the services of the laboratories to find fight justice and closure,” said Cele.

He said his department has been working hard to solve the issue of backlogs.

“As the minister of police on behalf of SAPS I want to take this opportunity to apologise sincerely to all victims of crime for the pain and anguish these delays have caused. We owe it to all of you to be transparent about how we got here and how we will improve this situation as we move forward,” said Cele.

He was addressing the National Assembly during a debate on the backlog on DNA testing at the crime labs.

Cele said the current national backlog at the forensic science laboratories stood at 208,291 cases — and he attributed this to poor contract management for testing kits. He said 36,626 of the cases were DNA-related and 82,000 were related to gender-based violence and femicide.