Dogs give Nelson Mandela Bay eateries a wagging good review
Pet-loving pair teams up with four-legged partners to promote pet-friendly restaurants
They do not beg, are easy to please and their manners are pawfect.
Two Gqeberha women — and their rescue dogs — are reviewing the city’s most pet-friendly restaurants...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.