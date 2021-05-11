Woman found dead in car at Hartbeespoort Dam on Saturday identified
The 39-year-old woman who was found dead in her car in Hartbeespoort Dam on Saturday morning has been identified as Josina Matsepa from Centurion.
North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said the woman was reported missing by her husband at Lyttleton police station in Centurion on Saturday.
“She is said to have left home on Friday morning. The husband reported her missing on Saturday morning after she didn't return home on Friday,” she told TimesLIVE.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) previously said a woman was found dead in her car which had plummeted into the Hartbeespoort Dam.
Arthur Crewe, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander, said several people had called in reporting a partially submerged car between the dam wall and the snake park.
NSRI rescue workers, police divers and the Hartbeespoort emergency medical services reported to the scene.
“On arrival on the scene, NSRI rescue swimmers and police divers free-dived under the wreck, where the body of a female, believed to be aged 39, from Gauteng, was recovered from the vehicle,” said Crewe.
She was taken to the shore, where she was declared dead by HEMS paramedics.
Rescue workers were concerned that Matsepa may have been travelling with children as some toys were seen in her vehicle. A search in the waters around her vehicle ensued but it was later discovered that she had been travelling alone.
TimesLIVE
