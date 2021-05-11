Sky’s the limit for ‘mercy flight baby’ 30 years on
Who remembers Gqeberha’s “mercy flight baby” Sashika Naidoo?
In 1991, her ordeal was all anyone could talk about after an SAA flight travelling from Durban was famously diverted to give her a lift to Cape Town’s Red Cross Children’s Hospital for an emergency operation...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.