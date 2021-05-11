Eastern Cape’s active Covid-19 cases lowest in SA
Encouraging provincial figures are down to consistent efforts on the ground, says health spokesperson
The Eastern Cape is charting the way in the fight against Covid-19, with minimal new infections being reported.
However, the province is not out of the woods yet, with fresh cases still being reported daily in areas of the Eastern Cape and the rest of SA...
